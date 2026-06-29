Road Rage: Speeding Dumper Kills a Man in Sribhumi

Guwahati: Today morning, a hit-and-run accident claimed the life of a man in the Bhanga Bazar area of Sribhumi district. The deceased has been identified as Belal Ahmed, a resident of Guwarigram.AS per reports , Ahmed had visited the market for shopping when the incident occurred on National Highway 37.

Eyewitnesses said Ahmed was attempting to cross the road when he was allegedly struck from behind by a speeding dumper. The impact was so severe that he died at the scene before ambulance or 108 could arrive.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby shop. The footage reportedly shows the dumper hitting Ahmed before fleeing the scene without stopping.

Belal Ahmed’s family and residents of Bhanga Bazar have demanded strict action against the driver and stronger enforcement of road safety measures to prevent similar accident in the future. Police are expected to examine the CCTV footage as part of their investigation to identify the vehicle and trace the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

Further details are awaited.