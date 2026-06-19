Guwahati: Thief Tied Up By Local Residents, Smiled As He Made His Confession

Guwahati: A man accused of attempting a theft in Guwahati was caught red-handed by people of Hatigaon late on 19th June night and allegedly made a series of startling confession while being questioned by the public.

As per reports, the suspect was gheraoed by people of Hatigaon area, before police arrived at the scene. During questioning, the man identified himself as Abbas Ali and allegedly claimed that he had been carrying out thefts across Guwahati for many years.

In the confession, the accused claimed to have stolen crores of rupees over time, using the proceeds to purchase land, build a house and fund gambling activities. He further said that he had lost several lakhs of rupees through gambling.

The suspect also stated that he would survey potential targets during the day time and carry out his activity at night, sometimes operating as part of a group.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are continuing their investigation. The Hatigaon Police have not yet verified the claims made by the suspect during the public questioning.