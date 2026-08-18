Excise Department Seizes 123 Cartons of Liquor in Assam-Meghalaya Smuggling Case

Guwahati: The Assam Excise Department has seized 123 cartons of beer and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) allegedly intended for sale in Meghalaya, exposing a suspected interstate liquor smuggling network operating along the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The consignment was intercepted during an operation by the Dimoria Excise Circle at Sonapur Toll Plaza. Police stopped a commercial truck and recovered the liquor during a search.

The investigation subsequently led officials to a cargo warehouse at Moraxali in Guwahati’s Paltan Bazar area. During a raid, the Deputy Superintendent of Excise, Dimoria, reportedly recovered CCTV footage that indicated the consignment had been loaded from the warehouse.

Two warehouse employees were taken into custody along with the truck driver. The driver was later remanded to judicial custody by a judicial magistrate. The operation was conducted under the leadership of senior excise officer Pritam Purkaistha and the supervision of Kamrup Metro Superintendent of Excise Debajit Nath.

After the seizure and arrests, the Excise Department felicitated members of the Dimoria team at its office on August 17. Commissioner of Excise Jitu Doly, Additional Commissioner Sanjib Medhi, Joint Commissioner Pranjal Bora, Deputy Commissioner Lakhinandan Baruah and Debajit Nath attended the event.

The department said the operation highlighted the importance of intelligence-led enforcement and coordination between field officers and investigators. The investigation into the suspected supply chain is continuing.