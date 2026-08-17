Meghalaya orders statewide freeze on sale and distribution of STING energy drink

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Food Safety Administration has ordered an immediate statewide freeze on the sale, stocking and distribution of STING energy drink, citing public health concerns, potential health hazards and alleged labelling non-compliance. The order, issued by Commissioner of Food Safety Dr Joram Beda, IAS, said the action was being taken as a precautionary measure pending a complete laboratory analysis of the caffeinated beverage.

The order said formal representations had been received concerning the safety, potential health hazards and labelling compliance of the product across various districts of Meghalaya. It also said initial enforcement reports indicated “widespread accessibility and consumption of the product among vulnerable groups including school children and adolescents without adequate regulatory verification of its caffeine levels, ingredients and mandatory statutory warnings”. The administration said the immediate freeze was necessary to safeguard public health and ensure compliance with the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed under it.

Invoking powers under Section 30 read with Section 38(1)(c) and applicable enforcement regulations of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006, Dr Beda ordered an “INTERIM IMMEDIATE STATE-WIDE DISTRIBUTION FREEZE & PROHIBITION” on STING energy drink. Under the order, no Food Business Operator, including Carrying & Forwarding Agents, manufacturers, stockists, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, vendors or online delivery platforms operating in Meghalaya, shall “sell, offer for sale, display, stock, market or distribute ‘STING’ Energy Drink in any form or batch with immediate effect.”

Food Business Operators holding existing stocks of the product have been directed to isolate the inventory and maintain complete status quo. The order said, “Any movement, transfer or secret disposal of the frozen stock without permission from the Food Safety Administration shall invite severe penal proceedings under Section 55 and 57 of the Food Safety & Standards Act, 2006 and Rules & Regulations, 2011.”

The freeze has been ordered across all districts of Meghalaya and will remain in force until further orders are issued following evaluation of official laboratory analysis reports. The State-wide restriction came into force with immediate effect from the time and date of issuance, effectively halting the commercial movement and availability of STING energy drink in Meghalaya pending completion of the laboratory examination.

Also Read: Tripura launches skill training programme to rehabilitate former insurgents