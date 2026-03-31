Extortionists Arrested in Kakching, Thoubal; Security Tightened Across Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Police on Monday said it has apprehended three alleged extortionists in separate operations across Kakching and Thoubal districts.
As per the police, in Kakching district, one Mayengbam Amitap Singh (32), also known by his aliases Mukabala and Khaba, was apprehended from Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam police station.
He is said to be associated with the KCP (PWG) outfit and held the rank of self-styled Sergeant Major.
"On 30.03.2026, security forces arrested an extortionist, a S/S Sergeant Major of KCP (PWG), one Mayengbam Amitap Singh alias Mukabala alias Khaba (32) of Wabagai Thingel Leikai under Hiyanglam-PS, Kakching district from his locality," Manipur Police wrote on X.
In a separate operation in Thoubal district, two active cadres of the RPF/PLA were arrested from Yairipok Khoirom Mathak Leikai area under Yairipok police station. The individuals have been identified as Yengkokpam Premchand (26), alias Chingsangakpa, and Moirangthem Naresh Singh (30), alias Chingsang.
Security personnel seized a scooter and three mobile phones from them.
Meanwhile, security forces have intensified search operations and area domination exercises in fringe and vulnerable locations across multiple districts.
The movement of 303 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37 was facilitated under strict security arrangements. Convoys were provided in sensitive stretches to ensure safe passage.
Additionally, a total of 115 nakas and checkpoints were set up across the state, covering both hill and valley districts, leading to the detention of five individuals.
Security measures remain heightened as forces continue efforts to maintain law and order in the region.