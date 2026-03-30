Meghalaya CM lays foundation for football turf, launches silk project in Ri-Bhoi

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday laid the foundation stone for a natural football turf with a covered gallery at Patarim Umsning in Ri-Bhoi district, with an estimated cost of Rs 4.71 crore.
Sangma said the project is aimed at strengthening sports infrastructure in the state and providing better facilities for young athletes.
"Laid foundation for the Natural Football Turf including the construction of a covered gallery at Patarim Umsning, Ri-Bhoi District, which will be constructed at a cost of ₹4.71 Crores," he wrote on X.
The Chief Minister also noted that sports play a key role in building discipline and character, and expressed hope that the new facility would help nurture local talent and encourage community participation.
In a separate programme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated the Ri Bhoi Silk Dream: E-RISE (Eri–Rearing, Innovation, Spinning and Empowerment) project, which has a financial outlay of Rs 4.61 crore.
The initiative is expected to benefit around 1,200 farming households across 22 clusters in five blocks of the district.
According to Sangma, the project will boost cocoon production, improve yarn processing, and generate employment opportunities in rural areas.
He added that the scheme would also enhance infrastructure and strengthen market linkages for self-help group-led enterprises, ultimately improving income levels of farmers and weavers.
Sangma said the initiative marks a step towards positioning Ri-Bhoi as a key hub for organic and sustainable silk production in the country.