Press Colony Foundation Stone Vandalised in Kokrajhar

Guwahati: The foundation stone of the proposed Press Colony and a temporary camp set up at Bagicha Gaon in Kokrajhar were allegedly vandalised by unidentified miscreants, triggering concern among members of the local media fraternity.

The land had been officially allotted for the construction of the Press Colony, and the foundation stone was laid in 2018 by former BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary. As part of the ongoing preparations for the project, a temporary shed had recently been placed to store construction materials and provide accommodation for workers.

However, on Tuesday morning, members of the Press Club discovered that the temporary structure had been damaged and the foundation stone allegedly broken by unknown people

The incident has drawn strong reactions from journalists and media organisations in the area. Members of the Press Club alleged that a group claiming ownership of the land had previously threatened them regarding the project.

Demanding a thorough investigation, the Press Club has called on the authorities to identify those responsible and take strict legal action. Police are expected to investigate the incident and ascertain the circumstances surrounding the alleged act of vandalism.