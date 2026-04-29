Final Phase Voting in West Bengal Nears 90% Turnout Amid High Stakes Contest

West Bengal recorded an estimated voter turnout of about 90% till 5 pm on Wednesday during the second and final phase of polling in the Assembly elections. Voting remained underway until 6 pm across several constituencies.

This decisive phase covers 142 Assembly seats spread across the southern part of the state, an area considered the political stronghold of the Trinamool Congress. The polling is being seen as crucial in shaping the overall outcome of the elections.

Key districts going to polls include Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, and Purba Bardhaman. These regions together form the core support base of the ruling party and are expected to play a major role in determining the final mandate.

The contest in this phase is primarily focused on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party can break into the Trinamool Congress’s stronghold in South Bengal after making some gains in North Bengal, or whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party manages to maintain its dominance and move closer to securing a fourth consecutive term in the state.