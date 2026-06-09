Financial Inclusion Push: Baksa Unveils New Annual Credit Plan to Boost Local Economy

Mushalpur: The Baksa district administration has officially launched its comprehensive Annual Credit Plan for the 2026–27 financial year, stepping up efforts to accelerate credit flow and promote deep financial inclusion across the region.

The strategic blueprint was formalised during a joint session of the District Consultative Committee and the District Level Review Committee at the District Commissioner’s office.

Chaired by Baksa District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, the meeting also evaluated banking and governmental performance for the quarter ending March 2026.

This newly unveiled economic roadmap focuses heavily on enhancing structural lending to core sectors to uplift rural livelihoods.

Key priorities include optimising the Credit-Deposit ratio across regional financial institutions and expanding microcredit availability for rural entrepreneurs through Self-Help Groups, Joint Liability Groups, and individual funding via the Swayam Siddha initiative.

Additionally, the committee assessed the progress of central welfare schemes like the Kisan Credit Card and Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, while planning the deployment of ATMs in unbanked areas to bridge accessibility gaps.

Emphasising seamless execution, District Commissioner Changsan urged banks and line departments to maintain robust coordination. She called for rigorous field-level monitoring and increased corporate social responsibility to ensure welfare benefits efficiently reach the grass roots.