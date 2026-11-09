11 Fire Accidents Reported Across Assam on Diwali

Guwahati: At least 11 fire were reported across different parts of Assam on Kali puja evening, leaving three people injured and causing extensive damage to residential properties, a trader’s warehouse and large stocks of jute. Firecrackers, suspected electrical short circuits and a lamp left burning were believed to have triggered several of the blazes.

The fire were reported from Tamulpur, Jorabat, Morigaon, Silchar, Mankachar, Rupahihat, Bajali, Palashbari, Mangaldoi, Lakhimpur and Sarupathar on 8th November.

Tamulpur witnessed one of the most serious incidents, when a fire engulfed the house of Swapan Das at Namati village while the family was away. A suspected short circuit is believed to have triggered the blaze. A gas cylinder inside the house subsequently exploded, intensifying the fire. A motorcycle, household belongings, cash and gold ornaments were completely destroyed. Two men, Dipak Das and Azgar Ali, sustained injuries while attempting to extinguish the flames and were admitted to hospital. Local people and fire brigade team eventually brought the situation under control.

Another major incident occurred at Ambher village near 12 Mile in Jorabat, where a residential house was gutted. An elderly resident, Ratan Sharma, who was inside the house, sustained injuries and was rescued before being shifted to hospital. A short circuit was suspected to have caused the fire.

In Morigaon’s Naokata village, a large stack of jute sticks caught fire, reportedly after a firecracker remnant landed on it. The flames reportedly rose nearly 50 feet and spread to a nearby heap of paddy straw. The fire brigade, local residents and State Disaster Response Force team worked together to prevent the fire from spreading to neighbouring houses.

In Silchar, a fire broke out at trader Suman Dhar’s rented warehouse in Rangpur on Kali Puja night, destroying the entire stock of goods. A firecracker spark was suspected to have triggered the blaze.

Earlier incidents were also reported from Mankachar, where around 100 quintals of jute were destroyed, Rupahihat, where three houses were gutted with losses exceeding Rs 7 lakh, and Bajali, where a firecracker was suspected to have caused a fire in a two-storey building.

Further incidents were reported from Palashbari, Mangaldoi, Lakhimpur and Sarupathar, adding to concerns over fire safety during the festive celebrations.