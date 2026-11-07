The Sentinel Wishes Its Readers a Happy Diwali and Kali Puja

Guwahati: The Sentinel extends its warmest wishes to all its readers on the auspicious occasions of Diwali and Kali Puja, which will be celebrated across the country on 8th November.

Known as the festival of lights, Diwali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm as people illuminate their homes with earthen lamps, decorate their surroundings, exchange sweets and gifts, and offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for happiness, wealth and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Kali Puja holds special significance in Assam, West Bengal .Devotees worship Goddess Kali, seeking her blessings for strength, protection and the destruction of evil. The puja is traditionally performed during the Nishita Kaal, or midnight period, on the night of Amabasya.

The Guwahati timings, Kali Puja will be observed on 8th November , with the auspicious Nishita Kaal period falling between 11:27am till 12:31pm on 9th November. The Lakshmi Puja muhurat for Diwali in Guwahati is from 5.01 pm to 6.57 pm.

On this festive occasion, The Sentinel wishes all its readers and their families a very happy Diwali and Kali Puja. Celebrate safely by staying safe, creating pollution and taking care of your pets as well as stray animals. Keep a first-aid kit and emergency contact numbers, including those of the fire brigade, readily available in case of any untoward incident.

Go green this Diwali by opting for eco-friendly celebrations and avoiding firecrackers that contribute to air and noise pollution. May the festival bring light, hope and new beginnings into every household, filling lives with peace, happiness, good health and prosperity.