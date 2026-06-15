First Group Of Kailash Mansarovar Pilgrims Arrives In Sikkim, Marks The Starting Of 2026 Sacred Pilgrimage

Guwahati: The first batch of pilgrims undertaking the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Nathula route arrived at Bagdogra Airport on 15th June, marking the starting of this year’s sacred pilgrimage.

A total of 41 pilgrims arrived as part of the inaugural group, which comprises 48 members, including 41 Yatris from 12 states, two Liaison Officers and one Medical Officer. Four support staff members, including cooks and helpers, have already been deployed in Gangtok to assist with preparations for the journey.

The pilgrims were welcomed at Bagdogra Airport by officials of the Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, including Arjun Mangar and Biswas Gurung. Liaison Officers Phuntshok Tashi Dhopthapa and Harkaman Limbu from STDC Gangtok have been assigned to accompany and assist the group during their onward journey.

As per official stated that comprehensive transit arrangements have been put in place to ensure a smooth and comfortable experience for the pilgrims. Upon arrival in Gangtok, the group will complete mandatory administrative formalities and undergo acclimatisation before proceeding towards the high-altitude Nathula Pass on their way to the sacred Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

The largest contingent of pilgrims is from Delhi, with 11 peeple , followed by Maharashtra with six. The remaining Yatris come from Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

The yatra committee have confirmed that all necessary infrastructure and support systems, including medical screening facilities, first aid and communication networks, are in place to ensure the safe and successful conduct of the pilgrimage.

The Government of Sikkim extended its best wishes to all participants, expressing hope for a safe, successful and spiritually enriching Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.