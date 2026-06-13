Salman Khan Moves Delhi HC to Halt Release of ‘Kaala Hiran’

Actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a ban on the release of the movie ‘Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.’

Salman Khan has filed a petition for a permanent and interim injunction in the High Court, asking to restrain Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Bharat Shrinath, Akshay Pandey, and others from the production, development, financing, distribution, direction, and promotion of ‘Kaala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.’

In his petition, Salman Khan alleged that the film’s poster openly violates his personality rights. He added that his name, image, and public identity are being misused for commercial gain without permission.

Salman Khan stated that the proposed film and its promotional materials are an infringement on his personality rights, which could affect his reputation and legal rights.

Before this, Salman Khan also sent a legal notice to the makers of the film, asking for an immediate halt to the development and promotion of the movie. In the notice, Salman Khan had alleged that the project seems to be inspired by his infamous blackbuck hunting case. He pointed out that the film could harm his reputation. In the notice, he further added that the film might interfere with the ongoing judicial proceedings in the case, along with violating his personality rights.

In the legal notice, it was stressed that the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court, and hence, the movie might interfere with the administration of justice, creating a prejudice against Salman Khan. (IANS)

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