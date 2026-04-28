Five Held for Damaging Truck, Fertiliser Consignment in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Police on Tuesday said five individuals have been arrested for allegedly damaging a loaded truck and destroying its consignment of fertiliser bags in Bishnupur district.
According to police, the incident took place on April 26 at Moirang Patlou under Moirang police station limits. The accused have been identified as Laishram Avijit Singh (25) and Khwairakpam Dhaneshwor Singh (25), both from Thamnapokpi village; Alex Moirangthem (25) of Ngangkhalawai Awang Leikai; Phairembam Kaijer Singh (36) of Konjengbam Leikai; and Sanabam Chaoba Meitei (48), currently residing at a relief camp in Moirang.
Police said the group was involved in vandalising the vehicle and destroying fertiliser bags being transported in it.
“On 26.04.2026, Manipur Police arrested five individuals who were involved in damaging a loaded truck and destroying its shipment of fertilizer bags at Moirang Patlou,” the police said in a statement on X.
Four two-wheelers allegedly used in the commission of the crime were also seized from their possession, it added.