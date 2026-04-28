Five Held for Damaging Truck, Fertiliser Consignment in Manipur

According to police, the incident took place on April 26 at Moirang Patlou under Moirang police station limits. The accused have been identified as Laishram Avijit Singh (25) and Khwairakpam Dhaneshwor Singh (25), both from Thamnapokpi village; Alex Moirangthem (25) of Ngangkhalawai Awang Leikai; Phairembam Kaijer Singh (36) of Konjengbam Leikai; and Sanabam Chaoba Meitei (48), currently residing at a relief camp in Moirang.