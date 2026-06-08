Gauhati High Court Set to Rule on Bail Pleas in Zubeen Garg Murder Case Today

Guwhati: The Special Fast-Track Court in Assam is set to pronounce its order today, 8th June, on the bail applications of four accused in the alleged murder case of singer Zubeen Garg.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on the bail pleas filed by Sandipan Garg, Amritprabha Mahanta, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya. Arguments on their bail petitions have already been heard, and the matter was reserved for orders following the conclusion of the hearing.

This high profile case, has drawn significant public attention across Assam and Northeast ,is currently being tried before a Special Fast-Track Court. The proceedings relate to the death of Zubeen Garg on 19th September 2025. While the death initially prompted widespread speculation, investigators subsequently treated the matter as a case of alleged murder and criminal conspiracy following the emergence of evidence during the course of the investigation.

The court’s decision on the bail applications is expected to mark an important development in the ongoing trial. Fans and family members are closely following the proceedings, given the high-profile nature of the case and the prominence of the late heartthrob of Assam.

Further details are expected to emerge once the court pronounces its order later today.