Flash Flood: Diphu River Rises Above Danger Level

Guwahati: Today, due to sudden rise in the water level of the Diphu River triggered flash flooding in several parts of Diphu town in Karbi Anglong district, inundating several areas, roads and public spaces.

The river is reportedly flowing above the danger level after rapid increase in its water level. The sudden surge has severely affected several low-lying areas, with floodwaters entering homes and disrupting normal movement and daily activities.

Shivbari, Panbari, Dharamnala, Pirbi Market and the Diphu Government Boys’ Field are among the areas affected by the flooding. Several properties have reportedly been waterlogged, while roads in the affected localities remain submerged.

Commercial activities have also been disrupted, particularly around Pirbi Market, where extensive waterlogging has affected businesses and the movement of people.

People said the water level rose rapidly, leaving little time for people in vulnerable and low-lying areas to respond. Concerns have been raised over further inundation if the Diphu River continues to remain above the danger level.

Police are monitoring the situation as floodwaters continue to affect several parts of the town.