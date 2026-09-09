India Remembers Captain Vikram Batra on His Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Today, India remembered Captain Vikram Batra, PVC, on his birth anniversary, honouring the Kargil War hero for his exceptional courage, sacrifice and service to the nation.

Born in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, in 1974, Captain Batra played a crucial role in the Kargil War and became a symbol of bravery and patriotism. Known by his call sign ‘Sher Shah’, he displayed extraordinary courage while leading his troops in reclaiming strategic positions from Pakistani forces.

Captain Batra made the ultimate sacrifice on 7th July 1999, while leading his men during the Battle of Point 4875. His famous words, ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’, have since become closely associated with his fearless spirit.

On his birth anniversary, tributes poured in from across the country. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also paid tribute to the decorated soldier, describing him as a symbol of courage, patriotism and sacrifice.

Tributes highlighted Captain Batra’s unwavering commitment to the nation and the enduring inspiration provided by his life and sacrifice. His legacy continues to be remembered as a defining chapter of India’s Kargil War victory.