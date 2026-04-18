PM Modi Apologises Over Women’s Reservation Bill Impasse

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought apology to the women of India for not able to pass the Women Reservation Bill in parliament and vowed that his resolve remains firm for the passage of the bill in future.
In a live telecast to the Nation, the Prime Minister addressed women across the country and said PM Modi said that opposition blocked the bill which would have given power to Women in the country.
“Today I have come to talk to the women of India. All Indian citizens are seeing how Indian women's flight was curbed. I apologies to all the women of India,” he added.
He further said that political considerations had come in the way of what he described as a crucial reform.
“When party interests are placed above the nation, women’s empowerment suffers. That is what has happened this time,” he added.
The Prime Minister also criticised several opposition parties and alleged that their stance stalled the legislation. He claimed that women across the country would remember what he termed an “insult” to their aspirations.
Modi also accused the opposition, particularly the Congress, of historically delaying reforms and promoting divisive narratives. He further alleged that certain regional and family-led parties were opposed to greater participation of women in politics due to political interests.
Reiterating his government’s resolve, the Prime Minister said efforts would continue to ensure the passage of the bill in the future.