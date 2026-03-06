Guwahati Police Seize Rs 2 Crore Foreign Cigarette Haul at Lalmati, One Arrested

Guwahati Police seized a large consignment of smuggled foreign cigarettes worth approximately Rs 2 crore during a raid at Lalmati, arresting one person in connection with the case.
The operation was carried out by Basistha Police after receiving a tip-off from a confidential source about the movement of contraband goods in the area.
Also Read: Guwahati: Foreign cigarettes seized; 3 arrested in city
Acting on the information, police intercepted a truck bearing registration number NL01AF9838 that was suspected of carrying smuggled items.
Upon inspection, officials found several cartons concealed inside the vehicle containing close to six lakh foreign cigarettes. Police estimated the market value of the seized consignment at around Rs 2 crore.
According to police, the consignment had allegedly been transported from Mizoram and was intended for delivery in Bihar, suggesting the haul was part of an interstate smuggling network.
One Raju Thakur, identified as the supplier of the illegal goods, was arrested during the operation and taken into custody for questioning. Investigators are working to uncover the broader network behind the smuggling racket.