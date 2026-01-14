Former AAMSU chief Rejaul Karim Sarkar quits Congress

Guwahati, Jan 14: Former All Assam Minorities Students’ Union (AAMSU) president Rejaul Karim Sarkar on Tuesday resigned from the Indian National Congress, citing serious ideological and moral differences with the party’s senior leadership in Assam.
In his resignation letter addressed to Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Gaurav Gogoi, Sarkar said he had joined the Congress drawn by its secular outlook, inclusive ideology and commitment to constitutional values. However, he claimed that recent statements and public positions taken by senior party leaders had caused him deep distress.
Sarkar specifically named Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia and Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, alleging that their stance on recent issues had left him “morally and ideologically anguished”.
He said their actions had not only demoralised him but also harmed his public image.
In the strongly worded letter, Sarkar alleged that the conduct of the two leaders was similar to that of “agents of the BJP”, making it impossible for him to continue within the party.
“Under these circumstances, I find it difficult to maintain my association with the Congress,” he wrote, in his resignation letter.
Despite his sharp criticism, Sarkar wished the Congress success in the future.
Sarkar previously served as president of AAMSU and has been active in socio-political movements related to minority issues.