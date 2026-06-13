Former Bengal Minister Issued Third Police Summons Over Lionel Messi Stadium Chaos

Kolkata: Bidhannagar Police have issued a third formal notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and former West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, ordering him to join an ongoing investigation within 48 hours.

The inquiry involves allegations of extortion, security breaches, and ticket black-marketing during football star Lionel Messi’s "GOAT India Tour" event at Salt Lake Stadium last December.

Biswas previously failed to appear before investigators on 4 June, citing health complications, and skipped subsequent summons. The latest legal notice follows a Calcutta High Court order granting him temporary protection from coercive police action until 17 August, on the condition that he fully cooperates with the probe.

The case originates from a criminal complaint filed by event organiser Shatadru Dutta. Dutta alleged that the former minister abused his official position to extort thousands of complimentary passes, which were then reportedly sold illegally, and allowed unauthorised crowds into the venue. The resulting mismanagement reportedly forced Messi to cut his visit short, leading to crowd unrest and property damage at the stadium.