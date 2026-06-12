Former South Korean President Yoon Jailed for 30 Years in Drone Provocation Case

New Delhi: Former South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Seoul court found him guilty of orchestrating drone operations over North Korea in an attempt to heighten regional tensions and justify the declaration of martial law in 2024.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled that Yoon authorised a series of drone flights over Pyongyang with the intention of provoking a hostile response from North Korea and creating the conditions for a national emergency. Judges said the operation endangered South Korea’s security interests, exposed military capabilities and risked escalating conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

The court also handed a 30-year sentence to former defence minister Kim Yong Hyun, who was found to have played a central role in the operation. Both men were convicted on charges including abuse of power and aiding an adversary.

The latest verdict adds to Yoon’s mounting legal troubles. Earlier this year, he received a life sentence for his role in the failed martial law declaration that triggered a constitutional crisis and ultimately led to his removal from office.

Yoon has denied wrongdoing, maintaining that the drone missions were a legitimate response to North Korean provocations. His legal team is expected to challenge the ruling, while prosecutors continue to pursue several other cases linked to his presidency.