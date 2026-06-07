Kuwait intercepts ‘hostile’ missile, drone attacks days after fatal airport strike

KUWAIT CITY: The Kuwaiti military has announced that it is actively countering incoming “hostile” missile and drone strikes, an escalation that comes just days after a separate unmanned aerial vehicle assault targeted the nation’s primary international aviation hub, claiming the life of one “Indian national” and leaving numerous individuals wounded. In an official update posted on the social media platform X, the armed forces confirmed that “Kuwaiti air defenses are currently confronting hostile missile and drone attacks.” However, the statement refrained from identifying the source or origin of the incoming threats. As detonations rattled across areas of the country, defence authorities have reassured the public regarding the operational activity of their protective shield networks. “The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces confirms that any explosions that may be heard are the result of air defence systems intercepting hostile attacks,” the Kuwait Army stated. (ANI)

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