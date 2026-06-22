Former Top Cop Thounaojam Brinda Announces Candidature for 2027 Manipur Assembly Elections

Imphal: Renowned former police officer turned political activist, Thounaojam Brinda, has officially announced that she will contest the upcoming 2027 Manipur Legislative Assembly elections. She will be seeking election from the high-profile Yaiskul Assembly constituency in Imphal East.

Brinda, a former Additional Superintendent of Police in the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) division, rose to national prominence for her uncompromising stance in Manipur’s "War on Drugs." In 2018, she led a high-profile raid that resulted in a multi-crore drug haul and the arrest of influential political figures. She later made headlines across India when she returned her Chief Minister's Gallantry Medal in protest against the judicial acquittal of a key accused in the case, citing state-level political interference.

After resigning from the police service in 2021 to challenge administrative corruption from within the legislative framework, Brinda contested the 2022 state elections from Yaiskul under a Janata Dal (United) ticket, securing a notable runner-up position behind the BJP incumbent.

Her early declaration for the 2027 polls underscores her continued political presence in the state, positioning herself as a prominent anti-corruption voice in Imphal.