PM Modi Flags Off Two New Amrit Bharat Express Trains From Assam

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off two new Amrit Bharat Express trains from Assam, further strengthening long-distance rail connectivity and improving travel options for passengers across the country.
The newly introduced services are the Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) Amrit Bharat Express and the Kamakhya–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express.
The Prime Minister inaugurated the trains through video conferencing.
"The Kamakhya–Rohtak and Dibrugarh–Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express trains were flagged off by the Prime Minister," Western Railway said in a post on X.
The inaugural run was marked by cultural celebrations at Rangiya and Moranhat railway stations in Assam, where folk dance performances were organised to welcome the new services.
Apart from the Assam launches, the Prime Minister is also set to flag off three additional Amrit Bharat Express trains in West Bengal. These include the Howrah–Anand Vihar Terminal, Sealdah–Banaras and Santragachi–Tambaram routes, taking the total number of trains inaugurated to five.
The launches are part of the Centre’s plan to introduce nine new Amrit Bharat Express services across the country.
On Saturday, PM Modi had flagged off four trains on the Alipurduar–SMVT Bengaluru, Alipurduar–Mumbai (Panvel), New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil and New Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli routes.
The Amrit Bharat Express trains are aimed at providing affordable, comfortable and enhanced long-distance travel while expanding the reach of India’s rail network to meet growing passenger demand.