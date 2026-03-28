NDA Set to Return in Assam, Says PM Narendra Modi Ahead of Assembly Polls

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Assam has witnessed significant progress over the past decade and asserted that the NDA is poised to return to power in the upcoming Assembly elections.
Highlighting the state’s development, Modi said Assam has emerged as a model of growth across sectors, attributing it to the performance of the NDA government.
“Everyone has witnessed Assam's progress over the past decade. The state has become known for development in every sector. Thus, it is clear in Assam – the NDA is returning again. The double-engine NDA government is fully ready for the upcoming five years,” he wrote on X.
The Prime Minister also announced his participation in a political outreach programme scheduled for March 30.
“I will participate in the afternoon event on 30 March, ‘My Booth, the Strongest News - Assam,’” he added.
The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4.
The elections are expected to see a direct contest between the BJP-led NDA and the Congress. The ruling BJP government, headed by Himanta Biswa Sarma, is aiming to secure a third consecutive term in office.
On the other hand, the Congress is looking to regain power in the state after consecutive defeats.
Chief Minister Sarma is set to contest the elections from his traditional Jalukbari constituency, where he has maintained a strong political base over the years.