Four Insurgent Cadres Nabbed in Coordinated Operations Across Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested four active cadres linked to different insurgent outfits during a series of coordinated operations carried out in Manipur’s Imphal East and Bishnupur districts over May 24 and 25, officials said.

The arrests were made in separate intelligence-based operations as security agencies intensified their crackdown on militant networks and extortion activities in the violence-hit state. The detained individuals are believed to be associated with banned underground organisations operating in the region.

Officials said the operations were conducted jointly by Manipur Police and central security forces, with searches launched at multiple locations based on specific inputs. Authorities also recovered incriminating materials from the arrested cadres during the raids.

The latest arrests come amid sustained counter-insurgency drives across Manipur, where security forces have stepped up operations against armed groups involved in extortion, intimidation, and unlawful activities.

In recent weeks, several militants belonging to outfits such as PREPAK, KYKL, KCP, and UNLF factions have been apprehended across the state.