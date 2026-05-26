UCC Will Ensure Equality, Modern Legal Framework: Himanta Biswa Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday strongly defended the tabling of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Assam, 2026 Bill in the Assam Legislative Assembly, describing it as a “need of the hour” aimed at ensuring equality, gender justice and a modern legal framework for the state.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said the proposed legislation seeks to create a common civil framework governing marriage, divorce, succession and live-in relationships, while safeguarding constitutional protections for Scheduled Tribes.

He maintained that the Bill was not targeted at any particular religion, but intended to establish uniformity in civil laws across communities.

Sarma asserted that the tabling of the Bill would pave the way for a structured and “on-record discussion” on the need for a Uniform Civil Code in Assam. He argued that separate personal laws had created legal inconsistencies over the years and said a common framework would strengthen constitutional values and women’s rights.

The Chief Minister also highlighted that the proposed law would mandate monogamy and standardize the legal age of marriage at 21 years. At the same time, he stressed that tribal communities would remain outside the purview of the legislation in order to preserve their customary traditions and constitutional safeguards.

The tabling of the Bill triggered sharp political reactions inside and outside the Assembly, with opposition parties questioning the timing and intent of the move.

However, the ruling BJP-led NDA defended the proposal as part of its long-standing commitment to legal reforms and social equality.

The UCC Bill is expected to witness extensive debate in the coming days, with the government projecting it as one of the most significant legislative initiatives of its new term in office.