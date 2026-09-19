Free E-Rickshaw Rides In Sivasagar to honor Zubeen Garg

Guwahati: The Bagh Hazarika Aikya Mancha in Sivasagar, Assam marked the ‘Zubeen Divas’ with a unique public initiative, offering free e-rickshaw services to people of Sibsagar throughout the day.

The service was organised to help people travel conveniently to different parts of the area while participating in events and activities held to honor the heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

Members of the Mancha said they had grown up listening to Zubeen Garg’s music and that his songs had remained an important part of their lives. They said that Zubeen Garg would continue to live in the hearts of people through his music and legacy.

During the observance, members of the organisation also raised slogans demanding justice for Zubeen Garg.