Guwahati: A two-day free laparoscopic surgery camp at Civil Hospital Mawkyrwat treated 22 patients on 18th November and 19th November bringing specialised surgical care to rural communities in South West Khasi Hills, Meghalaya. The initiative was jointly organised by the East Zone Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), its North East Chapter (NECASI), Meghalaya Unit, and Nazareth Hospital, Shillong.

According to Dr D. Suting, General Surgeon at Civil Hospital Mawkyrwat, a total of 22 patients underwent laparoscopic surgical procedures during the two-day camp.

The camp provided the procedures free of charge, allowing patients to access specialised surgical treatment without bearing the financial cost of the services offered during the initiative. Dr Suting shared the information while speaking to the media and acknowledged the contributions of the participating doctors and medical teams involved in conducting the camp.

The programme focused on bringing laparoscopic surgical services to rural patients in South West Khasi Hills through collaboration between medical organisations and healthcare institutions.

The free rural surgery camp was jointly organised by the East Zone Association of Minimal Access Surgeons of India (AMASI), the North East Chapter of AMASI (NECASI), Meghalaya Unit, and Nazareth Hospital, Shillong.

The participating organisations worked together to conduct the two-day programme at Civil Hospital Mawkyrwat on November 18 and 19. The initiative brought together medical teams to provide laparoscopic surgical treatment to patients at the rural hospital.

Laparoscopic surgery is a minimally invasive surgical technique that uses specialised instruments and a camera inserted through small incisions to perform surgical procedures.

Compared with conventional open surgery, the technique generally offers potential benefits such as reduced post-operative pain and faster recovery.

The availability of laparoscopic procedures at a rural hospital can help improve access to specialised surgical services for communities that may otherwise face challenges accessing such treatment.

The Mawkyrwat camp aimed to extend these services to patients in South West Khasi Hills through the participation of specialised medical teams.

The confirmed outcome reported by Dr D. Suting was that 22 patients underwent laparoscopic surgical procedures during the two-day programme. Dr Suting also recognised the contributions of the doctors and medical teams who participated in the initiative.