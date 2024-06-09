Assam: Intoxicated Doctor Vandalizes Health Centre, Attacks Senior Physician with Surgical Knife

Silchar: In a feat of hysteria, an intoxicated doctor vandalized the health centre, chased three attending nurses and finally rushed to the quarter of his senior and attacked him with a surgical knife injuring him badly. The incident happened at Ramakrishna Nagar health centre on Friday early morning. The intoxicated doctor, identified as Dr Souryjyoti Roy was arrested by the local police. The SDM and Health Officer Dr Bidhan Chandra Biswas sustained serious injury as he was asleep at his quarter. His brother-in-law also sustained injury as he tried to save Dr Biswas from Dr Souryajyoti Roy. Dr Biswas later lodged a complaint with the local police. Dr Souryajyoti was first taken to the local hospital and was sedated. On Saturday, he was sent to Karimganj for interrogation.

Dr Souryajyoti Roy reportedly started behaving abnormal on Thursday night. He was badly intoxicated. Suddenly he became furious and started vandalizing the health centre. Panic gripped the hospital as he ran amuck attacking the attending para medics. Three nurses Seema Acharaya, Nagma Mazumder and Hameda Laskar somehow managed to escape.

At dawn, Souryajyoti hurried to his senior physician Dr. Biswas's quarter, where he was sound asleep. Souryajyoti forcefully entered the room, threatened the wife of Dr Biswas and then attacked him with a surgical knife. However, Rajesh Choudhury, the brother-in-law of Dr Biswas who sleeping in the adjacent room jumped on Souryajyoti and after a scuffle managed to save his brother-in-law. Dr Souryajyoti was overpowered by the other staff who had reached there by that time and he was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical care.

Later the high officials of the health department from Karimganj arrived at Ramakrishna Nagar and Dr Biswas filed an FIR. The hospital sources said, it was not the first incident of such unruly behaviour by Dr Souryajyoti as he used to drink alcohol during his duty hours.

