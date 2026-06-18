Multi-crore-rupee scam alleged in Golaghat; Former Drivers’ Association Leaders Accused

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: Former office-bearers of the Numaligarh Refinery Tanker and Truck Drivers' Association have been accused of embezzling funds worth crores of rupees.

Around 300 tanker and truck drivers have lodged a complaint at Golaghat police station against former Chief Advisor Nurul Ali, former President Riseswar Singh, former Secretary Haidar Ali, and 11 others in this connection.

According to the drivers, around Rs 2-3 lakh was collected every month for a welfare fund for the drivers, but no financial accounts have been presented over the past three years.

The drivers alleged that the former president and secretary misappropriated the entire welfare fund meant for the benefit of tanker and truck drivers, and are currently absconding.

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