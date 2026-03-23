From ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ to Market Woes: Middle Class Feels the Heat

Guwahati: How is India’s middle class linked to the stock market mayhem that is sweeping across the globe.
From `Mutual Funds Sahi hain” which echoed across Indian homes in last ten years and attracted billions to invest in stock market in lure of higher returns is now become a major cause of worry as markets bleed weighed by the global situation.
According to a survey roughly between 2014–2024, extending into early 2025 has witnessed a structural shift in Indian household savings, with a massive influx of middle-class investors into equity markets, largely accelerated post-COVID-19. The number of unique investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged from 1.6 crore in 2014 to over 11.8 crore in 2025. Total Demat accounts (used for holding shares) soared from approximately 2.3 crore in 2014 to over 17 crore by August 2024, and exceeded 20 crore by October 2025.
According to a Morgan Stanley report, approximately $2 trillion in equity wealth was generated in the last 10 years, with a significant portion of this growth coming from middle-class retail participation.
But a bout of continuous fall in the Indian equity markets billions of investors money has been wiped out and which includes the investment of retail investors which participated overwhelmingly in markets growth story in last ten years.
The shift gained momentum after demonetisation and a steady decline in bank interest rates, which pushed savers to explore equity markets, Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), and mutual funds promising higher long-term returns.
For many salaried households, this transition was not just an investment decision but a financial survival strategy.
However, the current downturn is shaking that confidence.
India’s stock markets have been under pressure for nearly six months, with foreign investors pulling out funds, valuations remaining high, corporate earnings weakening, and global capital shifting towards China.
The ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and tariff-related uncertainties linked to US President Donald Trump’s economic policies have further deepened the slump, wiping out nearly $900 billion in investor value since September.
The benchmark Nifty 50 index is currently witnessing its longest losing streak in nearly three decades, declining for five consecutive months — a rare and worrying trend for one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
At the heart of this transformation in India’s investment landscape is the rise of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs).
SIPs allowed middle-class families to invest small monthly amounts and gradually build wealth, making stock market participation accessible to ordinary households.
The number of SIP investors has surged to over 100 million, almost three times the 34 million recorded five years ago.
This surge, however, also means that a much larger section of India’s middle class is now directly exposed to market volatility.
Financial experts believe that many first-time investors entered the market with limited understanding of risk, driven by aggressive social media promotion of stock trading and quick-profit strategies.
Platforms like Instagram and YouTube have created a new ecosystem of financial influencers, where expert advice often mixes with speculation and hype, leading inexperienced investors to chase short-term gains.
The current correction is therefore becoming a reality check.
For middle-class families, the market decline is not just about falling share prices — it is about shrinking savings, delayed financial goals, and uncertainty over future investments.
The middle class — which embraced the markets with hope and optimism over the past decade — is now learning the hard lesson that higher returns always come with higher risks.
As global uncertainties persist and market volatility continues, the real test will be whether India’s middle-class investors maintain faith in the equity markets or retreat back to the safety of traditional savings instruments like fixed deposits and small savings schemes.