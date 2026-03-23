From ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ to Market Woes: Middle Class Feels the Heat

According to a survey roughly between 2014–2024, extending into early 2025 has witnessed a structural shift in Indian household savings, with a massive influx of middle-class investors into equity markets, largely accelerated post-COVID-19. The number of unique investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) surged from 1.6 crore in 2014 to over 11.8 crore in 2025. Total Demat accounts (used for holding shares) soared from approximately 2.3 crore in 2014 to over 17 crore by August 2024, and exceeded 20 crore by October 2025.