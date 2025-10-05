Gandhi Jayanti celebrated with enthusiasm at Sokraghat School, Karbi Anglong

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MORIGAON: In a remarkable tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, Career Forum NGO, Bakalia, in collaboration with MY Bharat: Mera Yuva Bharat (Diphu, Karbi Anglong, Assam), under the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India, successfully organized the Gandhi Jayanti celebration at Sokraghat English High School, Karbi Anglong.

The programme witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, youth, teachers, community members, and volunteers, who gathered to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi’s timeless ideals of truth, non-violence, cleanliness, and simplicity.

Representatives of Career Forum NGO highlighted that the celebration was not only an occasion to remember Gandhiji’s pivotal role in India’s independence but also a call to imbibe his values in daily life.

On this occasion, Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of Career Forum NGO, attended the event and motivated the youth to follow Gandhiji’s path of truth, service, and non-violence. He emphasized, “Every small act of honesty, service, and non-violence is a living promise of hope and harmony for tomorrow.”

