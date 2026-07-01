Garima Saikia Garg Breaks Down in Court After Receiving Legal Heir Certificate

Guwahati: Today, Garima Saikia Garg broke down in tears after receiving a legal heir certificate at a court, describing the moment as one she had never imagined she would have to face.

Speaking to media, outside the court premises, Garima said receiving the certificate was an emotionally overwhelming experience.

"I never imagined a day like this would come. This is a very difficult time for me. Everything we did was with the dream of spending our lives together. I am not at peace," she said.

Garima also said she would continue to follow the path shown by her husband and dedicate herself to preserving his legacy rather than seeking anything for herself.

Reflecting on past decisions, she said entrusting everything to others had been a mistake.

"We should not have left everything to be managed by others. We should not have trusted them," she added.

She made the remarks while interacting with the media shortly after completing the legal formalities at the court.