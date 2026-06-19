Zubeen Garg Murder Case Trial Continues as Ravi Sharma Appears in Court

Guwahati: The fast-track trial in the Zubeen Garg murder case continues today, with Ravi Sharma and Palmee Borthakur appearing before the court to record their statements.

The case has been undergoing continuous hearings over the past several days, with the examination of complainants in the fast-track court having been underway for nearly nine days.

As per the court schedule, three people have been summoned to testify today, including actor Ravi Sharma and Prakash Malu. Ravi Sharma has already appeared before the court and begun recording his statement as part of the ongoing proceedings.

A significant development in the case is the expected appearance of Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, who lodged the complaint on behalf of the family. She is listed as a key witness and is expected to present the family's account before the court.

However, her appearance remains uncertain. Reports indicate that Palmee Borthakur may be unable to attend the hearing due to health concerns.