Supreme Court Seeks Assam Government’s Response on Shyamkanu Mahanta Bail Plea

Guwahati: The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Assam Government on a bail petition filed by Shyamkanu Mahanta, the event manager and chief organiser of the North East India Festival in Singapore, the key accused case in connection with the case relating to the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

A Bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi directed the state government to file its response within three weeks and scheduled the matter for hearing at the end of July.

The hearing on Mahanta’s bail application took place before the apex court after he challenged the Gauhati High Court’s order rejecting his plea on 29th May.

Following the hearing, the Supreme Court sought the Assam Government’s response and issued a formal notice in the matter.

The case pertains to allegations linked to the reported death of singer Zubeen Garg and remains under judicial consideration.