Lakhimpur: 32 Business Establishments Demolished in Eviction Drive

Guwahati: The Lakhimpur district administration on 5th November, carried out an eviction drive at Kehutoli Dharmapur, near the Ranganadi river, under the Bihpuria Revenue Circle, demolishing 32 business establishments allegedly constructed on government land.

The operation began early in the morning, with excavators and JCB machines deployed to clear the encroached areas. The drive targeted commercial establishments that had allegedly been set up illegally on government-reserved land and along the riverbank.

As per report, several people had been operating businesses on the land for a considerable period despite receiving repeated warnings and eviction notices from the authorities.

After people of that area, reportedly failed to vacate the premises, the administration proceeded with the demolition. A total of 32 business establishments were completely razed during the operation.

The eviction drive was conducted jointly by the district administration and revenue circle authorities, with heavy security arrangements in place. Police and paramilitary officers were deployed to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents during the operation.

The action is part of the administration's efforts to reclaim government land and clear alleged encroachments in areas under the Bihpuria Revenue Circle.

The eviction drive follows directions issued by local MLA Rishiraj Hazarika to take action against alleged encroachers.