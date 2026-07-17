Gauhati High Court Grants Bail to Suspended ACS Officer Lachit Kumar Das in Bribery Case

Guwahati: Today, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to suspended Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer Lachit Kumar Das, who was arrested in connection with a bribery case being investigated by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption.

Das was arrested on 21st May, 2026, after he was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting a Rs 45,000 bribe during a trap operation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Branch.

After his arrest, the investigating agency carried out searches at Das's flat in Khulshali Beltola, Guwahati, a team from the Anti-Corruption Branch, accompanied by a magistrate, recovered Rs 1.17 crore in cash. Officials said the money was found inside a locked almirah, which was forced open during the late-night search. The seized amount was around Rs 1,17,30,000 in currency notes.

The case has drawn significant attention owing to the large amount of cash recovered during the investigation. Police continue to investigate the source of the money and examine whether it is linked to alleged corrupt practices.

With the High Court granting bail, Das will be released subject to the conditions imposed by the court. Meanwhile, the investigation into the bribery case and related financial transactions is expected to continue, with further legal proceedings to follow.