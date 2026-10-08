Gauhati High Court Resumes Hearing on Sandipan Garg’s Bail Plea

Guwahati: Today, the Gauhati High Court resumed the hearing of the bail application filed by Sandipan Garg, one of the accused in the case related to the death of Assamese singer Zubeen Garg. The court is hearing the final arguments in the bail plea, with the proceedings reaching a crucial stage. The hearing is expected to determine whether Sandipan Garg will be granted bail in the case.

The development comes a day after the bail hearing of Amritprabha Mahanta, another of the seven accused in the case, concluded at the Gauhati High Court. The court reserved its order after completing the arguments in her bail application.

The proceedings involving Sandipan Garg are being closely watched as the court considers the submissions made by both the defence and the prosecution.

The case concerns the death of Zubeen Garg, who died in Singapore in September 2025 following a yacht outing. Several people have been arrested in connection with the case, which is being investigated by the authorities.

Today's Gauhati High Court’s proceedings are expected to determine the next course of action in Sandipan Garg’s bail plea, while the wider investigation and legal proceedings remain ongoing.