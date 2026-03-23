JMM Enters Assam Polls, Announces 21 Candidates for 2026 Assembly Elections

Guwahati: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on March 23 announced its first list of 21 candidates for the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, marking the party’s formal entry into the state’s electoral fray.
The announcement, made through a press statement by the party’s central committee, signals JMM’s intention to expand its political footprint beyond its traditional stronghold in Jharkhand.
The party confirmed it will contest multiple constituencies across Assam. Key candidates include Priti Rekha Barla from Mazbat, Teharu Gour from Biswanath, Amit Neog from Khumtai, Bhuben Murari from Chabua, and Phedricson Hasda from Gossaigaon.
Including other prominent names on the list are Baldev Teli (Sonari), Peter Minj (Duliajan), Paban Sautal (Rongonadi), Bharat Nayak (Digboi), Prabhat Das Panica (Bhergaon), Mahabir Baske (Tingkhong), Abdul Mazan (Barchalla), Mathew Topno (Rangapara), Jemal Minj (Margherita), Sanjay Bagh (Naharkatia), Muna Karmakar (Makum), Ratnakar Tati (Doomdooma), Sahil Munda (Sarupathar), Ms Sonia (Titabor), Pratapching Rangphar (Bokajan), and Prabhakar Das (Khowang).
With this move, JMM aims to make inroads into Assam’s political landscape, challenging established parties while offering voters an alternative ahead of the assembly polls scheduled later this year.