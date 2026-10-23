Gaurav Gogoi Predicts BJP Will Exit Power Before 2029

Guwahati: The Assam Congress president and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi has claimed that the BJP government will not remain in power for more than another two and a half years and will have to step down before 2029. His remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the Congress and the BJP.

Today, Gogoi also demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission of India (ECI) had been stripped of its constitutional authority and was no longer functioning independently.

“Every day we are receiving reports and news that the Election Commission of India has been totally manipulated, has been hollowed out, has been emptied of its constitutional authority, of its constitutional duty,” Gogoi said.

Referring to Kumar, the Congress leader added, “That person, Gyanesh Kumar, has to go.”

Gogoi also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for repeatedly targeting the Congress and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in his speeches. He argued that the Prime Minister was focusing on political attacks against the opposition instead of addressing issues concerning the public.