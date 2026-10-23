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Nitin Bhattacharyya, Younger Brother of Poet Hiren Bhattacharyya, Passes away 75

He represented both Guwahati and Dibrugarh district teams in inter-district cricket tournaments, earning recognition for his sporting abilities
Nitin Bhattacharyya, Younger Brother of Poet Hiren Bhattacharyya, Passes away 75
Nitin Bhattacharyya, Younger Brother of Poet Hiren Bhattacharyya, Passes away 75
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Guwahati: Nitin Bhattacharyya, popularly known as Nitu and the younger brother of renowned Assamese poet Hiren Bhattacharyya, passed away at his residence in Chitraban Enclave on RG Baruah Road in Guwahati  today, morning. He was 75.

Bhattacharyya passed away  due to age-related ailments. He was a former employee of Assam Petro-Chemicals Limited in Namrup and had a keen interest in sports, particularly cricket and football.

He represented both Guwahati and Dibrugarh district teams in inter-district cricket tournaments, earning recognition for his sporting abilities. Besides cricket, he also  had considerable talent in football, reflecting his passion for sports throughout his life.

Bhattacharyya spent a significant part of his life in Namrup, where he remained associated with various local organisations and institutions. His involvement in the town’s social and institutional activities reflected his close ties with the local community.

His contribution to sports and his association with community organisations marked an important part of his life. His death marks the loss of a member of the family of one of Assam’s most celebrated literary figures.

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Poet
Hiren Bhattacharyya
Nitin Bhattacharyya
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