Bengal to have 77 counting centres after fresh Election Commission of India (ECI) revision

KOLKATA: The Election Commission on Thursday further reduced the number of counting centres in West Bengal ahead of the counting of votes. Two weeks ago, the number had been reduced from 108 to 87. After the two-phase Assembly polls, the Commission has now brought down the number of counting centres in the state to 77.

On Thursday, the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) informed that votes for all 294 Assembly constituencies will be counted at 77 centres across the state. The district-wise list of counting centres has been published, along with the addresses of each centre.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, votes were counted at 90 centres in the state. The number of counting centres was increased to 108 in the 2021 Assembly elections. On April 17, the Commission reduced the number to 87, and it has now been further reduced to 77. (IANS)

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