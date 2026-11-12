AJYCP leader Shafiqul Rahman dies of cardiac arrest in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: Shafiqul Rahman, popularly known as Rubul (46 years), a prominent leader of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) and resident of Koyakuchi village under Ghograpar Revenue Circle, died of a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Nalbari in the early hours of Tuesday.

His death has cast a pall of gloom across Ghograpar. People from various walks of life gathered at his residence to pay their last respects. Several organisations, including AJYCP, Ghograpar Press Club, Nalbari District Journalists’ Association, and various social and political bodies, expressed deep condolences. He is survived by his wife, elder brother and journalist Faizur Rahman, a younger brother, and other relatives.