GI-Tagged Karbi Anglong Ginger Exported to London for First Time

Guwahati: Assam marked a major milestone in its agricultural sector on Monday as Agriculture Minister Atul Bora flagged off the first export consignment of GI-tagged Karbi Anglong ginger to London.
The programme was held at Krishi Bhawan in Khanapara.
While speaking to a news agency during the event, Bora expressed satisfaction over the development and praised the quality of ginger grown in the hill district.
“This is the first export of ginger from Karbi Anglong to London. The quality of the produce is excellent, and it is a moment of great pride and happiness for us,” he said.
Vineeta Sudhanshu, General Manager of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), said the shipment was the outcome of sustained market outreach efforts.
She noted that an international buyer-seller meet held in January helped generate interest among overseas buyers.
“They liked our products and showed willingness to purchase them,” Sudhanshu said.
The current shipment is a trial consignment of 1.2 metric tonnes. Further exports will be planned if the quality meets expectations in the overseas market.
The export is expected to significantly benefit farmers in Karbi Anglong by opening access to international markets. The Geographical Indication (GI) tag enhances the product’s authenticity and value, improving its competitiveness abroad.
Meanwhile, Assam minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Kokrajhar on March 13 to lay the foundation stones of key development projects.
The detailed project list is yet to be released.
The Prime Minister’s visit comes ahead of the Assam Legislative Assembly elections due later this year.