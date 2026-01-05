Minister Atul Bora highlights development, says Opposition will be wiped out

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: “We will face the upcoming elections under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Opposition will be wiped out. In Bokakhat, the alliance will be able to achieve a hat-trick,” said Minister Atul Bora in Bokakhat.

On the occasion of the beginning of the English New Year and ahead of Bhogali Bihu, senior Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora interacted with journalists in Bokakhat on Sunday and highlighted the development of the constituency. Speaking on the overall development of the constituency, he said that roads and connectivity in almost all interior areas of the constituency had already been completed. He stated that while a ‘Planned Bokakhat’ had been the earlier goal, in the new year, the target was ‘rapid development of the constituency.’

The minister also mentioned that during his tenure, Bokakhat was upgraded from a town committee to a municipal board and also declared a sub-division so that all facilities could be made available. Informing journalists, Minister Bora said that on January 6, the Chief Minister would lay the foundation stones for several bridges, inaugurate various projects, and launch a number of schemes including those for women entrepreneurs in Bokakhat. He added that January 6 would be a very significant day for Bokakhat.

Criticizing the role of the Congress, Minister Bora said that Bokakhat had long been represented by Congress legislators. However, during the long tenure of Congress rule, both the state and Bokakhat constituency lagged far behind, he said, adding that peace prevailed in Bokakhat under the present government, harmony developed among people of different communities and religions, and that prosperity was possible only when there was peace. Development, he said, has taken place under the leadership of Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Replying to a journalist’s question regarding the upcoming elections, he said that the NDA alliance would score a hat-trick in Bokakhat. He further stated that during their tenure, incidents of poaching and the killing of rhinos in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve had been completely stopped. Because of the government’s strict stance, he said, there was not a single case of rhino poaching last year.

He added that after visits to Kaziranga by the President of India, the Prime Minister, the King of Bhutan, and others, there had been a steady influx of VVIPs and tourists from across the world. This, he said, is a matter of great pride and has also increased revenue. He further mentioned that a government Orchid Park with all facilities would be opened very soon in Kaziranga, along with trekking facilities, which would help develop tourism in the Bokakhat constituency. He added that an elevated corridor worth several crores of rupees would be constructed, and that there were plans to build a historical museum in Kaziranga.

The minister said that during his last two terms, road projects worth Rs 657.49 crore covering a total length of 566 kilometres had been completed in the Bokakhat constituency. He also spoke about plans to further develop the Bokakhat stadium into an international-standard stadium, including the construction of an international stadium at Rajabari Polo Ground. Upgradation of hospitals has also been planned, along with the establishment of a dedicated ‘pet hospital’ for domestic animals, he said.

Bora further added, “Model high schools are being constructed in tea garden areas on the lines of the Kaziranga Model College. Places of worship and bridges have been constructed, with several bridges being taken up especially in Kaziranga. More than 22,000 houses have been built in urban and rural areas under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Schemes such as the ‘Eti Koli Duti Pat’ and the ‘Nijut Moina Scheme’ have been successfully implemented. Financial assistance has been provided to self-help groups.”

Highlighting that the involvement of educated unemployed youth in agriculture is a significant development, Minister Bora said that by availing the various facilities provided by the state government, farmers had been able to increase production. He said, “Farmers in drought-prone areas of the Bokakhat constituency will benefit from the facilities provided by the government. Jagannath Community Centres under government schemes have been inaugurated in tea garden areas. Arrangements have been made to provide land pattas (land titles) in tea gardens.” He said that in Hatikhuli and other tea gardens of Bokakhat, the 200-year-old chains of bondage would be broken and land pattas would be provided.

Bora further said that a heliport would be constructed at Panbari and that an ultra-modern guest house of the Public Works Department had been constructed in Bokakhat with a budget of Rs 11.81 crore. He mentioned plans to construct a rail-cum-tunnel route from Numaligarh to Gohpur.

Regarding the demand of the people of Bokakhat to upgrade the Bokakhat sub-division into a district, Minister Bora said that the matter would be considered. He also said that medical colleges and bridges over the Brahmaputra were being constructed in every district of the state. The Nikori Dichoi bridge, he added, is among their targets.

