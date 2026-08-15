Himanta Biswa Sarma Receives Death Threat During Independence Day Address

Guwahati: Today, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has allegedly received a death threat during his Independence Day address streamed live on Facebook . A Facebook user identified as Abdul Mutaleb reportedly posted a threatening comment while the Chief Minister’s address was being broadcast. In the comment, the user allegedly claimed that he would kill Sarma in exchange for Rs 1 crore and called on anyone willing to provide the money to contact him.

The comment also reportedly contained pro-Pakistan slogans and remarks critical of India, including references to “Pakistan Zindabad”.

After the alleged threat, security agencies have reportedly begun efforts to identify and locate the person behind the account. Police sources said cyber cell team and police team are also examining the authenticity of the profile to determine whether it belongs to a genuine individual or is a bot account allegedly operated from outside India.

The incident has raised security concerns surrounding the Chief Minister, particularly during a major public event. Further details are awaited.