GMC Conducts Eviction Drive Beneath Ulubari Flyover to Clear Encroachments

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation on 3rd July, Friday carried out an eviction drive beneath the Ulubari Flyover to remove unauthorised encroachments and reclaim public space for the benefit of residents.

The operation was undertaken to restore public areas and ensure that the space remains accessible and free from illegal occupation. The drive forms part of the corporation's ongoing efforts to improve urban infrastructure and maintain orderly public spaces across the city.

GMC officials stated that clearing encroachments would help ease traffic congestion, improve pedestrian safety and contribute to a cleaner and more organised urban environment. They added that reclaiming public spaces is essential to ensuring their intended use by the general public.

The civic body reiterated its commitment to preserving public land and preventing illegal SPACE through regular enforcement drives in different parts of Guwahati. It also appealed to residents and traders to refrain from encroaching on public property and to cooperate with the authorities in maintaining a clean and accessible city.

The eviction drive is one of several initiatives undertaken by the GMC as part of its broader urban management strategy aimed at enhancing civic amenities, improving traffic movement and ensuring that public spaces remain safe and accessible for all.