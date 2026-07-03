Major Eviction Drive Clears Encroachments Along Brahmaputra Bank in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major anti-encroachment operation, the Dibrugarh district administration on Wednesday carried out an eviction drive to remove illegally occupied structures from government land behind the Dibrugarh Gurudwara along the banks of the Brahmaputra river.

The operation targeted a settlement where several families had been residing for years after allegedly encroaching upon government land. Officials said that the drive was undertaken as part of the district administration's ongoing initiative to reclaim public land from illegal occupation.

Earthmovers were deployed to demolish houses and other temporary structures built within the encroached area. Revenue officials, accompanied by police personnel, supervised the operation to ensure the eviction was carried out in an orderly manner.

Despite the large-scale demolition, the eviction exercise remained peaceful, with no reports of violence or major resistance from the occupants.

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